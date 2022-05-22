FDH Bank Cup Unveiling Monday

The 2022 FDH Bank Cup will be unveiled on tomorrow morning at a media conference to be held at the Ryalls Hotel in Blantyre, FAM website has reported.

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) Competitions and Communications Director Gomezgani Zakazaka said the unveiling will be followed by Regional preliminary round draw.

Zakazaka said FDH Bank will also present 2021 FDH Bank Cup individual awards in the players and media categories.

“We are set to get the competition started for 2022 and we are excited that the biggest knockout cup on the land in terms of participation is back.

“We expect about 74 teams to take part in the competition that’s 16 from the Super League and 58 from Regional Leagues. More details will be unveiled at the draw,” said Zakazaka