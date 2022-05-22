spot_img
Nankhumwa Visits Uladi Mussa in Prison, Prays for His Release

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Dr. Kondwani Nankhumwa, on Sunday visited former Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Vice President for Central Region Uladi Mussa at Zomba Maximum Prison.

The man of the moment Dr. Nankhumwa, who is also opposition DPP’s Vice President for the Southern Region, assured Mussa that he is praying to God to fight for his release.

The veteran politician Mussa, who is also former Cabinet Minister, was in October 2020 sentenced to five years imprisonment with hard labour for corruption by the High Court.

Mussa was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in March 2017 on allegations that in 2013 while serving as Minister of Home Affairs he and other officials from the Immigration Department fraudulently issued citizenships and passports to Burundians and Rwandese, among other foreign nationals.

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

