41 Learners Qualify For National Spelling Bee

By Titani Chiwalo

Blantyre, May 22, Mana: 41 learners from different schools in the southern region on Saturday qualified to contest in the National Spelling Bee competition after being successful during the southern region spelling bee finals which took place at Golden peacock hotel in Blantyre.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency on Saturday Senior quality assurance officer for South West Education division Lawrence Udedi said the regional spelling competition finals has been a success as it assisted learners to improve on their reading.

‘’There is a great improvement compared to the last time the competition was held. In this year’s competition we had group C comprising of learners from typical rural areas who were able to spell the words correctly meaning their teachers did a good work making sure their learners are able to read and write,’’ said Udedi.

He added a lot is expected from the learners since the competition is going to a national level.

Director for Malawi National Bee competition, Lewis Mbaula echoed Udedi saying he was impressed by the performance of the learners.

“This year the children prepared a lot as witnessed from their performance which has improved greatly,” said Mbaula.

He added with the good performance shown during the competition there was hope that the spelling Bee had achieved its purpose of building vocabulary and developing a reading culture amongst learners.

Learners who have qualified after the region spelling Bee finals are expected to contest in the National spelling Bee competition before the African spelling Bee competition.