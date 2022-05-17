spot_img
Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Latest

Drama As Man Steals Laptop at Malawi High Court

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

CCTV cameras at the High Court building in Blantyre have captured a yet to be identified man stealing a laptop from one of the offices.

The man who disguised himself as a client seeking help at the court was seen waiting at the reception trying to figure out how to get into one of the Human Resources Offices and stole the laptop.

The camera footage which our reporter has seen exposes how the man, desperately craved to get hold of the laptop and seized the moment to steal the gadget when all officers in the office and the adjacent building briefly went out of their offices.

There was no immediate comment from court officials.

Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world.

