spot_img
spot_img
18.9 C
New York
Tuesday, May 17, 2022
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
Latest

Anti-Martha Chizuma Vigils on at Parliament…also threatens to lock ACB office, confiscate Chizuma’s official vehicle and house

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

The organisers of the Anti-Martha Chizuma demonstrations says they will start holding vigils at Parliament from tomorrow until Chizuma resign.

They said this in Lilongwe as the grouping calling itself Malawian Concerned Citizens (Mbadwa Zokhudzika) are currently addressing the media on their next move after handing over their petitions last week.

Leader of the grouping Redson Munlo told the media that giving up is not an option to them and they need answers now.

“Let the president act according to the law not ndawakhululukira ayi,” Munlo said.

He added that there is no law that asks the president to forgive someone that’s why they want him to act.

The grouping provided a 7 days ultimatum to President Chakwera, Martha Chizuma and Parliament to respond to their petitions failing which to start holding vigils for another 7 days and then without any answer they say will lock ACB office and confiscate Martha Chizuma’s official vehicle and house.

Previous articleOmbudsman commences investigation into ‘MCP youth league Police recruits’ scandal
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

spot_img
- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc