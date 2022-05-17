Anti-Martha Chizuma Vigils on at Parliament…also threatens to lock ACB office, confiscate Chizuma’s official vehicle and house

The organisers of the Anti-Martha Chizuma demonstrations says they will start holding vigils at Parliament from tomorrow until Chizuma resign.

They said this in Lilongwe as the grouping calling itself Malawian Concerned Citizens (Mbadwa Zokhudzika) are currently addressing the media on their next move after handing over their petitions last week.

Leader of the grouping Redson Munlo told the media that giving up is not an option to them and they need answers now.

“Let the president act according to the law not ndawakhululukira ayi,” Munlo said.

He added that there is no law that asks the president to forgive someone that’s why they want him to act.

The grouping provided a 7 days ultimatum to President Chakwera, Martha Chizuma and Parliament to respond to their petitions failing which to start holding vigils for another 7 days and then without any answer they say will lock ACB office and confiscate Martha Chizuma’s official vehicle and house.