NDAWALA PA TOWN: Chakwera loves talking, he must have enjoyed singing at Church Choir

BY JOSHUA CHISA MBELE

On my page I don’t warn people. I simply delete them. There is no Democracy on my Wall. If you want leisure and laxity, mudzikambirana kwanu komweko.

Point: Our Civil Servants do as they please. How can a Tender take 6 months at PPDA. In the end we get inferior infrastructure at exorbitant price.

This is the 4th Year. We are still talking about Salima Water Project. Reason? It’s not an honest process. Ordinarily, it is not a contractor who should have been looking for money. It’s the government. We are here with strange funding proposals. Bogus loans.

The day Chakwera Administration will mean business, things will happen. As for now, everyone knows He is just talking. He loves talking. He must have enjoyed singing in the Choir at the Church. Other than singing, Choir is like Rocking Chair, you get literally nothing in return. You achieve nothing.

If I were Chakwera, I would have long time ago told ACB, kuti ndikuchotsani. Reason: I don’t see convictions amidst rising corruption index yet I’m getting a bad name on Corruption. It’s like I’m part of it.

Ndawala pa Town…….

Ine Ndwiiii…….