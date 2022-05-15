NDAWALA PA TOWN: Chakwera loves talking, he must have enjoyed singing at Church Choir

BY JOSHUA CHISA MBELE
Point: Our Civil Servants do as they please. How can a Tender take 6 months at PPDA. In the end we get inferior infrastructure at exorbitant price.
This is the 4th Year. We are still talking about Salima Water Project. Reason? It’s not an honest process. Ordinarily, it is not a contractor who should have been looking for money. It’s the government. We are here with strange funding proposals. Bogus loans.
The day Chakwera Administration will mean business, things will happen. As for now, everyone knows He is just talking. He loves talking. He must have enjoyed singing in the Choir at the Church. Other than singing, Choir is like Rocking Chair, you get literally nothing in return. You achieve nothing.
If I were Chakwera, I would have long time ago told ACB, kuti ndikuchotsani. Reason: I don’t see convictions amidst rising corruption index yet I’m getting a bad name on Corruption. It’s like I’m part of it.
The person who came up with a saying “Empty tins make a lot of noise” – did that after going through what we Malawians are experiencing. We should accept that all he hears is his own lullaby that is why he ends up snoozing. Malawians good as they are have all along advised his office to desist from prose-like speeches and start being serious by walking the talk. For how long are we going to hear ‘Theories’ and never see results on the ground? It is almost 2 years and we are yet to witness any development other than sugar-coated projects of roads whose conclusion is very sceptical.
For you people to agree that he indeed likes his singing stints in church, just watch him the way he led the gathering at Kamuzu’s commemoration when he conducted the out of tune National Anthem, whereby he directed that all the 3 verses be sung. It is such type of singing that has now gone to his head that each time he presents himself in front of an audience the singing habit takes over and he completely negates that he is now dealing with Policy and Management issues. Tiona kuti tipanga bwanji ngakhale kumene tikupitaku ndi kutali!!