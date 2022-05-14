Drug Shortage Hits Malawi Public Hospitals

Malawi Government has conceded shortage of essential drugs in public health facilities in the country attributing it to problems in global movement of commodities due to covid19 and the scarcity of forex.

Speaking after visiting Jenda rural hospital on Friday, Deputy Minister of health, Enoch Phale expressed optimism that the situation will improve as government has now procured drugs saying the central medical stores stock rate is now at 55%.

Phale reiterated government stand to improve the health sector by among others ensuring that rural hospitals like Jenda have amenities like operating theaters to enable them in service delivery.

Phale was in the northern region where he visited a number of health facilities to appreciate challenges they are facing.-ZODIAK ONLINE