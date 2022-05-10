Medical Council Warns Pathologist Dr. Dzamalala

Dr. Dzamalala warned

The Medical Council of Malawi (MCM) Board has concluded that pathologist Dr. Charles Dzamalala be issued with a warning letter.

The warning follows his {Dzamala} alleged case of medical negligence and unprofessional conduct on performing forensic pathology and report on the death of Kottan Chidyaonga.

Registrar OF MCM, Richard Ndovie has confirmed the warning letter will be issued as a punishment regarding his conduct.

The renowned pathologist Dr. Dzamalala was not available to comment on the warning letter.

Chidyaonga died aged 23 in 2020 and the people who took her to hospital said she had been bitten by a snake. However, an autopsy by Dzamalala found that she died due to poisoning.

According to Dzamalala’s report, Chidyaonga, boyfriend Timothy Mtilosanje as well as Diana Bhagwanji were at Mtilosanje’s house in Area 3 where they took some alcohol before deciding to leave the place for a pub in town.

However, when the trio stepped out of Mtilosanje’s house, Chidyaonga reportedly stepped on a snake in the veranda of the house and she was bitten by the snake before it was killed by the security guard.

File Photo: Late Kottan

Chidyaonga was rushed to Polyclinic for treatment and later to Kamuzu Central Hospital (KCH) where efforts to resuscitate her proved futile.

A report by another pathologist Dr Steve Kamiza challenged Dzamalala’s findings saying they were not solid enough to conclude that Chidyaonga’s death was a case of homicide.

Following Chidyaonga’s death, Mtilosanje as well as Ekari Chaweza, Gilbert Kamaliza and Diana Bhagwanji were arrested.

In August last year, High Court Judge Thomson Ligowe acquitted the suspects saying the state has failed to prove that the four murdered Chidyaonga.