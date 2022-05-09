spot_img
Calls for Anti-Corruption Bureau Director Martha Chizuma to Resign Gain Momentum

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Hundreds of people in Malawi held protests on Monday in the capital city Lilongwe demanding the resignation of Anti-Corruption Bureau Director Martha Chizuma.

The group under the banner Concerned Citizen is accusing ACB Director Chizuma of violating oath of office when she discussed with an unknown person ongoing ACB investigations.

Led by activist Redson Munlo, the Concerned Citizens marched to Parliament from Lilongwe District Commissioner’s office in area 3, where they have presented a petition.

According to Munlo, they want President Lazarus Chakwera to fire Chizuma to pave way for Police investigations into the leaked audio.

The concerned Citizens have since given President Chakwera a seven day ultimatum to fire Chizuma.

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

