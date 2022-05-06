Blantyre joggers gear up for Be More Race return

READY AND GO: Blantyre Jogging Club Founder Wadza Ottomani (right) poses for a photo with some of the joggers

Standard Bank Plc will hold this year’s 10 km Blantyre City race tomorrow (May 7) and a newly formed joggers group says it is looking forward to the city run as well as the main race on June 4 in Lilongwe.

Blantyre Jogging Club Founder Wadza Ottomani said the club has been preparing for the Be More Races with practice sessions on the designated route and also in Milare, on the slopes of Chikwawa road.

“As a club, we have registered for the Be More Races and have been jogging as a group using the route for Be More Race Blantyre and the Milare-Thabwa road which covers a distance of 19 Kilometres,”

he said.

This year’s Be More Race returns under the theme; “Road 2 Recovery” after a two-year break due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chief Executive Phillip Madinga said all is set for the event, which will race off from Standard Bank’s Regional Headquarters along Victoria Avenue before circling back.

“We are inviting all fitness enthusiasts and marathon lovers to join us for the fun run, which will provide a firm test of their resilience and endurance ahead of the main event in Lilongwe,” he said.

Madinga said this year’s race is taking place under the theme; “Road 2 Recovery” to highlight Standard Bank’s leading role in facilitating the country’s recovery efforts on both fronts of the economy and wellness after the two years of Covid-19 pandemic.

“Thanks to mass vaccinations and public health restrictions that we continue to adhere to, the Covid-19 threat has been managed. Now is the ideal time to regroup and rekindle our mutual passions through Be More Race,” he said.

He added; “We look forward to welcoming back and hosting athletes, families, clients, fitness enthusiasts, gym buddies, weight watchers, nutrition watchers and all other key stakeholders to the City Run which will create the atmosphere to prepare for the main race in June.”

Madinga said the return of the race reaffirms Standard Bank’s commitment to being More than just a bank but a catalyst for lasting relationships that contribute to nation building and economic growth.

“The Be More Race has become a multi-disciplinary event deploying a Marathon to create lasting relationships with different stakeholders locally and internationally. This underscores that Standard Bank is more than just a bank, and always eager to do more, ” he said.

To participate individuals and organisations are encouraged to register by emailing name and race type and send to Bemorerace@standardbank.co.mw