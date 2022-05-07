Pastor Joram speaks out on His Exit from Pastor Hastings Salanje’s Ministry

Pastor Khumbo Joram, who until last week was working as official associate pastor for Pastor Hastings Salanje’s God Chapel Ministry in South Africa, says he has left the Ministry in peace.

The highly respected man of God, Pastor Joram, made the remarks days after leaving Salanje’s Ministry saying he has not has not dumped the church but left peacefully with the blessing of the Founder, Pastor Salanje.

“I respect Pastor Salanje, he is a great man of God, who I have known since my childhood, he has supported me alot, and I can’t just dump him.

“I will continue to support him {Salanje} when he needs my support” said Pastor Joram, who has since established his church called The Holy Nation Church, and his first service will be this coming Sunday on 8th May, 2022.

Pastor Khumbo, who has so far received a lot of support from powerful men of God from across the Globe, has a lot of followers in South Africa and other countries due to his powerful teaching and anointing.