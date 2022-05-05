Over 100 Drunk Drivers Fined in Blantyre

Over 104 drivers in Blantyre have been fined K200,000 each for driving while drunk contrary to Section 128 of the Road Traffic Act.

The fined motorists committed the offences during the recent Labour Day and Eid Ul-Fitr holidays.

Blantyre Police Public Relations Officer, Peter Mchiza, described the development as worrisome and that it hinders efforts to reduce road accidents in the country.

“Normally when one drinks alcohol, the judgment is impaired and this may lead to road accidents if the person is driving a vehicle. The aftermath of such accidents may not only affect one person, it may even affect other people,” said Mchiza.

Among those that have been fined, 20 are women. The police have since appealed to the public to follow road traffic rules whenever they are using roads in the country.-MBC ONLINE