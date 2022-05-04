MultiChoice Introduces Direct Sales Force

In an effort to increase accessibility to digital television and further provide customers with a world of choice, MultiChoice Malawi has introduced a Direct Sales Force (DSF) who will engage in door-to-door sales of GOtv and DStv decoders.

The service on offer from the DSF will include; assistance with subscription activations and customers education on the DStv and GOtv digital self-service options like, *470# USSD code, MyDStv app and the MyGOtv app, to effortlessly manage their subscriptions.

Customers can easily identify DSF’s through their distinct blue DStv and yellow GOtv reflective vests.

The MultiChoice DSF’s are dispersed through Malawi’s northern, central and southern region equipped with the knowledge and customer care for new and existing customers in the comfort of their own homes.

“Our ‘Sankha Wekha’ theme emphasizes our commitment to put our customers at the heart of everything we do, this initiative reiterates that commitment by bringing choice directly to our customers” said Zena Makunje, MultiChoice Malawi Corporate Affairs Manager.

“As a contributing business citizen MultiChoice remains dedicated to enriching lives and growing hand in hand with our communities by upskilling our agents through our Sankha Wekha kiosks and creating jobs through our DSF initiative for powerful social upliftment,” she added.

MultiChoice Malawi currently has over 152 agents and 58 accredited installers’ across the country with Sankha Wekha Kiosks located in Blantyre at Wenela bus depot, Ndirande by old Peoples shop, and Chemusa.

In Lilongwe in Area 25 Pamathanki, Area 25 Nsungwi and Area 36 Kaphiri and in Mzuzu along M1 road and Mzuzu market with 10 additional kiosks introduced in Blantyre at Blantyre Market, Area 1 Machinjiri, Area 1 Simama, Area 1 Kaviwale, Luwinga, Area 49, Area 29, Likuni and Kamba.