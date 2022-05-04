Fresh Anti Martha Chizuma Demos Friday

A group of concerned citizens in Lilongwe is organizing itself to hold anti-Martha Chizuma demonstrations on Friday.

The grouping, trading under the banner “mzika zokhudzidwa” says they want the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Director Chizuma fired with immediate effect for violating her oath of office in the leaked telephone conversation.

Leader of the grouping, Redson Munlo says the group will present their petition at Parliament through Public Appointments Committee (PAC) and another petition to the office of the President to remove Chizuma.

According to Munlo, after presenting their petition to the President, they will further march to ACB to present the petition to Chizuma herself asking her to resign.

According to the grouping, they want the embattled Chizuma to step down to pave way for Police investigations into the leaked audio.-MIJ ONLINE