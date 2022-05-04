spot_img
spot_img
16.5 C
New York
Thursday, May 5, 2022
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestNational

Fresh Anti Martha Chizuma Demos Friday

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

A group of concerned citizens in Lilongwe is organizing itself to hold anti-Martha Chizuma demonstrations on Friday.

The grouping, trading under the banner “mzika zokhudzidwa” says they want the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Director Chizuma fired with immediate effect for violating her oath of office in the leaked telephone conversation.

Leader of the grouping, Redson Munlo says the group will present their petition at Parliament through Public Appointments Committee (PAC) and another petition to the office of the President to remove Chizuma.

According to Munlo, after presenting their petition to the President, they will further march to ACB to present the petition to Chizuma herself asking her to resign.

According to the grouping, they want the embattled Chizuma to step down to pave way for Police investigations into the leaked audio.-MIJ ONLINE

Previous articleMultiChoice Introduces Direct Sales Force
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc