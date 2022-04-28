spot_img
Thursday, April 28, 2022
Mortal Remains of Ex-Cabinet Minister Elia Katola Phiri to be Laid to Rest

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

The body of veteran politician, Elia Katola Phiri, who served as Cabinet Minister and Member of Parliament (MP) for Kasungu Central and Kasungu East during Kamuzu Banda era, will be laid to rest this afternoon in Kasungu.

The former senior cabinet Minister late Katola Phiri, who had been unwell mostly battling with gout, passed on at Kamuzu Central Hospital (KCH) in Lilongwe on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Member of Parliament for Kasungu East, who is also Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Madalitso Kazombo, described the loss as unfortunate saying he was a father people looked upon for counselling.

“As MCP in government now, we needed such people to give us advice on how Dr. Kamuzu Banda was managing the country then.

We will remember him not just a Minister or an MP, we will remember him because of his eloquence, we will remember him because of his passion and love for Kamuzu,” he added.

The late Katola Phiri is survived by 10 children, 24 grand children, and 16 great grand children.

Born on February 28, 1938, the late Katola Phiri served in different cabinet portfolios among them, as Minister of Local Government and Minister of Community Services.

He served in MCP as a Regional Secretary for Centre and as Deputy National Administrative Secretary.-MANA/MV

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

