Man Arrested For ‘Insulting’ Minister of Labour Kamtukule on Whatsapp  

Police in Lilongwe have arrested 51-year-old Dauka Manondo on allegations that he insulted Minister of Labour Vera Kamtukule in a social media post.

Lilongwe Police Public Relations Officer Hastings Chigalu has confirmed the arrest in an interview with Times 360

According to Chigalu, Manondo posted a picture of the minister taken at Kamuzu International Airport, on a WhatsApp group called ‘Our political square’, and captioned it with insulting words.

The picture is said to have been taken at the airport when President Lazarus Chakwera was returning from Mozambique.