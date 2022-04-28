spot_img
Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera Shun Mwai Kibaki’s Funeral…Delegates Ex-President Joyce Banda

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera has delegated former president Joyce Banda to represent him at the funeral of Kenya’s former president Mwai Kibaki.

Banda says she is honoured to represent Chakwera and the country at the funeral of Kibaki who was Kenya’s leader at the time Banda was president of Malawi.

She has described Kibaki as a distinguished economist and true son of Africa who transformed Kenya’s road and rail transport system.

She says during his state visit to Malawi, she and Kibaki launched the Lilongwe West Bypass Road.

Mwai Kibaki, who died last week, was a Kenyan politician who served as the third President of Kenya from December 2002 until April 2013.

