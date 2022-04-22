Chilima leaves for USA to attend high level UN meeting

Chilima interacting with UTM women at the airport

Malawi’s Vice President Saulos Chilima on Friday left for the United States of America (USA) to attend the 2022 United Nation (UN) Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) Forum for Financing Development in New York, USA.

Chilima has been delegated by President Lazarus Chakwera to represent him and lead a lean Malawi delegation of 15 people from the Ministry of Finance and other sectors to the four day forum scheduled for 25th to 28th April 2022.

The ECOSOC Forum on Financing for Development follow-up is an intergovernmental process with universal participation mandated to review the Addis Ababa Action Agenda (Addis Agenda) and other financing for development outcomes and the means of implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Speaking to the media before departure, Chilima said the trip is important for the country as delegates at the event will discuss ways of advancing development in least developed countries such as Malawi.

The Vice President said only 15 people are on the list of his delegation, stressing it was unfortunate that people bent on denting his image fabricated stories that he will be accompanied by a bloated delegation of 40 people.

According to the Vice President’s Press Office, some of the side engagements that the Vice President is expected to undertake while in New York include a meeting with the current Chair of ECOSOC Collen Vixen Kelapile.

The Vice President is also expected to have meetings with the Acting Representative of the Office of Least Developed Countries and the UNDP Global Administrator.

Chilima has also been requested to make a Keynote Statement at a high level Leaders Dialogue on Green and Climate Resilience Bonds organised by United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF).

The Vice President left through Kamuzu International Airport where he was seen off by hundreds of UTM party officials, supporters and government officials.

He is expected to return home on 30th April, 2022.