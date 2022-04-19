MPIRA WAGWERA KU MPANDA: Chakwera Implicated in Police ‘Recruits’ Scam  

Evicted MCP youths

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Member Chipiliro Kaliyopa, who is also a key suspect in the Police recruitment scandal, has implicated President Lazarus Chakwera and some State House officials.

He was speaking during a press briefing on Tuesday barely days after Limbe Police Training School in Blantyre evicted over 79 MCP’s youths who were sent by MCP to join the country’s police service.

Kaliyopa said after the youths were sent back from the training school, he wrote the Party Headquarters notifying the office on the happenings and he said one Pastor from the headquarters responded to the letter that their concerns were sent to President Lazarus Chakwera but the president he did not respond.

Kaliyopa in black

Kaliyopa also refuted claims that he collected K150, 000 from MCP youth league members to help them join the Malawi Police Service saying the youths only paid a sum of k37 000 which was used for their Transport to Kanjedza Police Training School and other logistics.

One of the recruits, who was sent back Loveness Kansulu from Ntchisi said she was surprised to be sent back as she is qualified and went through all the required processes.

She added that while they were in training school, one Monica Mdala who is deputy commander at the training school came and collected their offer letters telling them the letters were fake.

According to her, one Mr Maluwa from Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) was also calling them to return saying the OPC would rearrange their recruitment.