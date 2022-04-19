spot_img
Couple, Minibus Driver Killed in Road Accident Last Night in Chikwawa

Photo Credit: Zodiak Online

Three people, a husband, a wife and a minibus driver, have died in a road accident in Chikwawa last night, Zodiak Online has reported.

Chikwawa police says the accident, which involved a minibus and a motorcycle, occurred near Kulima village in Ngabu along the Blantyre-Chikwawa M1 road.

The minibus, a Toyota Hiace registration number BX 8070, was coming from Nchalo heading to Ngabu with 10 passengers on board.

The accident occurred as the minibus tried to overtake another vehicle resulting in a head-on collision with a Yamaha AG 200 motorcycle coming from the opposite direction.

The husband and wife, who were riding the motor cycle, were pronounced dead upon arrival at Ngabu Rural Hospital.

