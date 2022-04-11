Unscrupulous Ndirande Dwellers Turn Public Toilet into a House

By Glory Msowoya

Blantyre, April 11, Mana: In dramatic turn of events some people from Ndirande Township in Blantyre have turned one of the 28 public toilets which were constructed by Blantyre City Council under the Sanitation on Service Level Agreement project into a home.

Malawi News Agency (MANA) has establish that a public toilet which is located at HHI roundabout in Ndirande Township was vandalized by unknown people.

A visit by Malawi News Agency at the place, observed that people were being referred to use a makeshift pit latrine which is behind the modern toilet.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, one of the people residing in the public toilet now a house said the facility was vandalized some years ago.

“This toilet stopped functioning long time ago, following that development me and my friends opted that we should be staying in this building, we are four in total and I have stayed here close to 2 years now.

“When people come and ask if they can use a toilet we refer them to a makeshift toilet which is behind this building so that they can help themselves,” he said

Asked if there was that provision that the building should be used as a house, he said “there was no any arrangement that we can be staying in this building. We just thought of doing it on the other hand we are here to take care of this building and also to make sure that the place is clean,” he added

Commenting on the matter Blantyre City Council Public Relations Officer, Deborah Luka said the council is aware that the toilet was indeed vandalized.

She said plans are in the pipe line to maintain all the toilets in the city which are not in good condition.

“The toilet at HHI roundabout is not functioning as it was vandalized. And of course the council is planning to fix all the toilets which are not functioning in the city,” she said

During the year of 2015-2017 Blantyre City Council constructed modern public toilets in all official city markets, in transit routes and other public spaces to improve sanitation in the city.

The K1billion project was funded by BCC and Bill and Melinda gates foundation through an organization called Waste Malawi.