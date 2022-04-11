MCP crocs humiliated at Kanjedza Police Training College, Sent Packing for providing fake stamped papers

More than 70 hardcore carders were evicted from from Kanjedza police training school, for not following protocols to join the country’s police service and were seen stranded at Lilongwe police station in area 3.

Police say have been turned back because they are under-qualified, and found themselves at the training school without being shortlisted.

Reacting to the development, one of the political analysts James Kaunda says MCP and President Chakwera have come to power to destroy the very fundamental “governance architectures” that that made “police reformed” under multiparty dispensation.

“This is why many people had no confidence in MCP rebranding politics. These people want to take Malawi back to the days of iron- fist leadership hence they are employing these youth leaguers in police service so that anyone who will be against president Chakwera must be treated as an enemy of government,” Jere said.

Reports indicate that the party through its headquarters stamped fake papers for their youths to be admitted at the school but the school administration had to put their feet down to political pressure.