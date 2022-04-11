FDH enhances Chingale forest cover

Yapuwa (right) plants a tree with a student from Chingale

FDH Bank plc has supplied 8,000 tree seedlings to enhance forest cover on the adopted Chingale Hills Forest in Zomba as part of its environmental sustainability programme.

Speaking during a tree planting event at Chingale Hills Forest, FDH Bank plc Head of Risk and Compliance Arthur Yapuwa said FDH respects the agreement that was made to adopt Chingale Hills Forest under its sustainability drive, FDH Cares, as one way of making a contribution towards afforestation to ensure that the forest is sustainably conserved.

FDH, through its staff members, partners, customers and various stakeholders, has devoted itself to plant 1 million trees by 2024. This initiative is being done in order to support the Malawi 2063 and UN Sustainable Development goals.

Harriet Kanyenda from FDH Bank washes her hands after planting a tree

“We have recently supplied a further 8000 seedlings through the community around Chingale forest to support tree planting as this is the season for tree planting. We will further support sustainability initiatives here through material resources and support of sustainable initiatives.”

“FDH Bank Plc recognizes the importance of a green environment and as a responsible corporate citizen it has reinforced its commitment to champion a sustainable and resilient green environment that will foster sustainable development of the country,” said Yapuwa.

He said the FDH Group is engaged in a number of initiatives under its Environment sustainability pillar in its strategic plan.

Chingale secondary school students planting trees

“In 2021, we launched the Be Green Smart campaign and have since facilitated planting of over 250, 000 trees. FDH Bank Plc applauds the effort and the role the Department of Forestry, the community of Chingale, the District Forestry Office and other key stakeholders are playing in conserving the environment in Malawi and supporting the global initiative which also includes Malawi,” said Yapuwa.

Senior Chief Mlumbe hailed FDH for its support towards the afforestation programme on Chingale Hill Forest announcing that he will soon introduce stiff by-laws aimed at protecting trees in the area from unscrupulous people who cut down trees wantonly.

“My punishment will include leaders who fail to protect trees in their areas from these unscrupulous people,” said the Chief.