Marian Mario Marinica

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has appointed Marian Mario Marinica as Flames coach, replacing Meck Mwase, who has been relieved of his duties.

The decision was made during FAM’s Executive Committee meeting held in Mangochi on Saturday.

Marinica will sign a new contract as Flames’ coach and has been given freedom to choose his backroom staff.

In related development, Benjamin Kumwenda has been appointed new Technical Director.