Sunday, April 10, 2022
Catholic Bishop Asks For More Offerings

By Malawi Voice

By Martin Chiwanda

Machinga, April 10, Mana: Bishop of Mangochi Diocese of the Catholic Church, Right Reverend Montfort Sitima has appealed to the Catholic faithful to step up their assistance to the church, saying it is not spared with the current economic challenges the country is facing.

Sitima made the appeal when he presided over the Palm Sunday Service at Chidzanja Catholic Parish in his diocese of Mangochi.

He said the rise in the cost of commodities on the market has also impacted the church, hence the need to do more on offerings.

“We have to do more to ensure that the church is fully supported. Prices of basic commodities have gone up and we need to up the way we make our offerings and tithe so that the church should continue serving you,” he said.

Palm Sunday recalls an event in the Christian scripture (The New Testament) of Jesus Christ’s triumphant entry in Jerusalem where he was greeted by the people waving palm branches.

For Christians, it is the welcoming of Jesus into their hearts and their willingness to follow him.

