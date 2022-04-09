FDH Bank partners journalists, schools in tree planting

Nyirongo (right) receives a tree from Kumpumula as some pupils look on

FDH Bank plc on Thursday partnered with the Association of Environmental Journalists (AEJ) and three schools in Blantyre in tree planting activities to promote a green environment.

Speaking in Blantyre, FDH Bank plc Senior Manager for Internal Audit Potamira Kumpumula said under the Bank’s sustainability program FDH Cares, FDH Group committed to plant 1 million trees by 2024 and since 2021 they have championed the planting of 250 000 trees so far through their staff members, partners, customers and various stakeholders and initiatives in alignment with the Malawi 2063 and the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

“FDH Group recognizes the importance of a green environment and as a responsible corporate citizen it has reinforced its commitment to champion a sustainable green environment that will foster the development of the country and nurture a resilient country against various environmental and economic forces.”

“FDH Bank Plc would like to commend the Association of Environmental Journalists, Wildlife Association of Malawi, students of Chitawira and Mlambala Primary Schools and Manja Secondary School for being champions and advancing a truly sustainable community and environment that will benefit Malawi and beyond,” said Kumpumula.

In her remarks, AEJ vice president Wezi Nyirongo said as journalists, they want to show the world that they are passionate about environmental conservation through various activities such as tree planting exercises.

“So, we will ensure total survival of the 20, 000 trees provided by our partner FDH here in the southern region by empowering the learners in schools to water them as the rainy season comes to an end. We value the green partnership we have with FDH and the survival of these trees will be another big milestone in sustaining this relationship,” said Nyirongo.

Wildlife and Environmental Society of Malawi (Wesm) Environmental Education Manager Ausward Bonongwe commended FDH Bank plc for its commitment to protecting and sustaining the environment despite operating in a difficult economic environment as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.