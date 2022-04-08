‘Third Eye’ Back After Four Years Break…Set to Perform Live in Blantyre on Saturday

By Gracious Banda

File Photo: Third Eye to stage a show in Blantyre

Lilongwe, Mana: Renowned musician ‘Third Eye’ real name Mandela Mwanza is fixed to perform live at his comeback show, “RETURN OF THE O.G” on Saturday April 9, 2022 at Robins Park, Blantyre.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) in Lilongwe, Third Eye expressed that he has changed his mind about not making music anymore and was back in the industry.

“I have changed my mind about not making music anymore and the O.G will be here forever,” he added.

The Show will be spiced up with live performances from Pisky, Home Grown African all will be performing live band at the concert as he said that he is a musician and not only a hip hop artist.

“I choose to do live band performances because it brings music to life instead of the common performances,” Third eye stated.

He pointed out that was trying to use the platform to uplift new talent through Open Mic competition and ten upcoming artists would be competing for K200, 000 cash reward on the day of the show.

The Musician said the “RETURN OF THE O.G” is a nationwide tour and the show would be followed by more in Zomba and Lilongwe as part of re-connection with his fans.

“The nationwide tour is simply an effort on my part to reconnect with my fans who I have not performed for since 2018,” he explained.

Third Eye has been out of the music game since 2018 and this event is aimed at reconnecting with his fan’s country wide.