Why is it that most MCP supporters mitu yawo imakhala youma??

By Malawi Voice

By Jack Banda

Sakumvetsa the criticism towards government over fuel prices. Basically, the problem we have is not mtengo wa mafuta kuti wakwere kapena watsika only.

The problem we have is the problem of the economy. Key to that problem is Chakwera’s indecisiveness. The man is not switched-on. Can you imagine all the jazz around the MERA board and CEO? Things are not straightened up to this day.

He has to be pressured to make decisions about the board and the CEO is being sustained by a Kenyatta Nyirenda injunction.

This time around, it is not rocket science, if our economy is dependent on events further afield rocking the globe and causing fuel prices to go up, if we can’t make decisions now, it means our economy is suffering.

Basically people are not rejoicing over the prospects of fuel rising. They need Chakwera to jack up and go to work not spending money kumakayang’ana chimanga. Zakamuzu zimneezo.

This is 2022, the economy needs him on the ball.

Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

