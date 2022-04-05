Where Was ‘Misa-Malawi’ When Journalist Gregory Gondwe was in Custody?

By Che Ngwedemule Adyamini

I hear there is one organization called Media Instituteof Southern Africa-Misa Malawi Chapter.

Every year journalists pay subscription fee and what they have to show for it is some “media freedom march” on 3rd May, and there after a session of “beer-ing”, gloating and guzzling coupled with some “long name” awards or whatever they call them…

Today, one of their own was arrested, apart from issuing some statement, I didn’t hear of anything like engaging some lawyers, paying him a visit or holding a vigil at the Southern Region Police headquarters.

Adding to that, i have seen pictures of him out of the police alongside his wife and some other guy.

The wife is a paid up member of Misa -Malawi by the way…Popanda kuonako olo ka chithunzithunzi olo kamphuno kamene olo kachala ka ma members a Misa- Malawi… Or even ma press club omwewa awa, achina BT Press Club etc…

I know they would say amayimba ma fon, amapanga engage ma authorities bla bla bla, komabe, pena Misa -Malawi should move away from the obvious. Away from the usual statements, interviews bla bla bla. Pena izilumako…

Andale akamangidwa amakazazana ku Police uko, why not Journalists? Ndalama zizingokhala zokamwela mowa pa 3rd May basi?

Paja nayonso profession yathuyi kulinso ndale zowopsya… Ali eeeeh andione ine ndili kumeneko sazandiponyelako ka ulendo ali umapanga zolimbana ndi boma iwe…

Kaya ena andinena nazo ndalembazi, zawo izo… Ine ndanena ndanena… Tili munyengo ya aliyense kupanga zomwe zamusangalatsa…