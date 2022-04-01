‘Mdidi’ Hitmaker Faith Mussa to Storm Blantyre Saturday

By Twimepoki Mangani

Lilongwe, Mana: Faith Mussa says he is set for his music concert slated for Saturday, 2nd of April 2022 at the Mike Appel and Gatto showroom in Blantyre city.

Mussa said the forthcoming concert is special as Blantyre is the place where his music career took off and during the concert he is looking forward to perform songs that have defined his face on the international scene.

“I have not played the one man band in Blantyre before and it has been a while since I last performed there. It is special because that is where my solo career started hence it has that history for me,” he said.

Mussa expressed excitement on how he ensures he delivers a mesmerizing performance with his unique act.

“With the one man band I use a multi-loop station, which has three loppers in built, I’ll be able to record my guitar, my voice and play it at once. I also incorporate traditional sounds in the act including Badza which will be lopped with other musical instruments.

“I look forward to perform new content, as well as songs from the UK produced album titled Kalilima which are my face online, however they have not had a lot of airplay in Malawi nor jammed them with the Mdidi band,” he said.

He further said the concert will feature the latest addition to the Mdidi band and guest artist and Mwayi Kamng’ona who are promising talents.

“I will share the stage with Maku and MwayiKamng’ona who are budding artist with a lot of maturity , I look forward to their growth so they become like my idols , Edgar and Davies,Bright Nkhata, WambaliNkandawire and more,” said Mussa.

Speaking ahead of the concert Head of Sales and Marketing for Mike Appel and Gatto Lawrence Likoswe, who have sponsored Mussa for more than 6 years said he expects a good show and to ensure that brands like Faith Mussa continue to grow.

“we expect to have a good show attracting to just car and music lovers but people from different walks of life, it was also important for people who have heard of Mike Appel and Gatto to come and see where we are based.”

“Sponsoring the Mussa Brand is part of our social responsibility, we want to see such young musicians reach their goals, so we do a lot such as pay school fees and as you recall we have sponsored the national football team before,” he said.

He further explained the importance of celebrating women’s history month and the offer extended to women who own cars through their partnership Faith Mussa for free Vehicle inspection.

“We all have and grew up with mothers it’s important for every business to engage women and we noticed that most ladies are not technically conversant with car care details, hence, we thought of showing them how to check oil and coolant levels among others,” he explained.

Mussa has established himself as a prominent artist on the local and international scene for some years dishing out performances with songs like Kalilima, Ndi Konkuno and Waiting among others.