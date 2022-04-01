‘IPONYERENSO KWAKUYA NDI ILLOVO’: Illovo Hands Over Nissan NP200 Pickup Vehicle to Central Region Winner

By George Mponda

Dedza, Mana: Illovo Sugar Malawi has handed over a Nissan NP200 pickup Vehicle to Central Region ‘Iponyerenso kwakuya ndi Illovo’ promotion winner, Lazaro Emmanuel, from Dedza district.

Emmanuel, a businessman who plies a wholesale shop at Dedza’s Msikawanjala market was officially handed the vehicle on Wednesday.

Speaking after receiving the car, Emmanuel who together with his wife were all smiles described winning the vehicle as an answer to their prayers.

“I am very happy and thankful to God for winning this car which is a very big prize. I know there were alot of entries in the competition but luckily I am one of the winners.

“On the same note, I would also like to thank Illovo Sugar Company for organising this competition which has changed my life and lives of others who have also been winning several prizes,” Emmanuel said.

“As a businessman, this vehicle will help improve my business alot as it will help me in transportation of merchandise. I also do farming hence the vehicle will as well help me in transportation of farm inputs and produce,” he added.

Lazaro said he started dropping receipts in the promotion box from November until the day he received a call from Illovo officials in February telling him that he had won a car in the promotion.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Illovo’s Head of Legal and Corporate Affairs, Maureen Kachingwe said the company has given away six cars to winners from around Malawi as a way of appreciating customers who add value to their company.

“The competition required bulk buyers of sugar to purchase two tons or more of sugar to stand a chance of winning the K13 million Nissan NP200 vehicles.

“After the purchase, the customers were required to write down their names and contact numbers at the back of their Malawi Revenue Authority’s value added tax (MRA/VAT) receipt and deposit it in entry boxes situated at various participating shops and supermarkets and the winners were determined in a draw,” Kachingwe said.

She added that retail customers also had something sweet for them as all they needed was to buy 3 kgs or more of any Illovo sugar and some have won cookers, fridges and shopping vouchers.

According to Kachingwe, Illovo conducts such promotions as a way of giving back to Malawian communities who have shown them support and royalty for along time and the company intends to help create a thriving nation through the provision of affordable sugar.