VINYO WATHA: Mangochi Says No to Chakwera  

President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera and the entire leadership of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) had a rude awakening in Mangochi as residents of the district shunned Chakwera’s development rally.

Chakwera conducted the rally on Wednesday at Mpinganjira Ground in Mangochi soon after inspecting Farmers Field School Demonstration Maize Plot and some farmers that benefited from the 2021/2022 Affordable Input Programme.

Speaking to a handful cloud, Chakwera called for collaboration of ministries and other stakeholders in the agriculture sector towards achieving sustainable food security in Malawi as opposed to disjointed efforts towards the same.

He observed that concerted efforts by different stakeholders in the agriculture sector could turn Malawi into a food basket considering the abundance of water and fertile land for agriculture the country has.

On the tour of farmers he said, “My interaction with farmers has given me a true picture of the situation on the ground.”

The President also expressed appreciation for the numerous interventions such agricultural commercialization by Farmer Field School and other partners in the agricultural sector which, he said, will enhance sustainable food security.

The Head of State toured Machinga Agricultural Development Division and other places to see for himself the crop situation in many parts and to hear challenges faced in the course of implementing the 2021/2022 Affordable Inputs Programme (AIP).

“Though the AIP had some challenges, Malawi will still register good food production compared to other years,” he said while assuring Malawians that nobody would die of hunger in the country.

Chakwera then assured Malawians that government would continue working hard to improve living standards of Malawians in line with the Malawi 2063 development aspirations.

Earlier, Minister of Agriculture, Robin Lowe, said AIP had some challenges apart from the recent floods that have affected agricultural production in Mangochi and other parts of Machinga Agricultural Development Division.

He disclosed that while some EPAs will experience a drop in crop production such as Maiwa (16 per cent drop), Ntiya (16 per cent), Nansenga (seven per cent) and Lungwena (six per cent), other EPAs such as Mpiripiri will register an increase of 28 per cent and Mthiramanja 15 per cent in crop production.

“Mangochi may register an overall production drop of six per cent,” the Agriculture Minister said.

He said Malawi has more potential to improve on agricultural production through irrigation farming and other technologies that will turn things up in the food and nutrition security.

Speaking on behalf of Senior Chief Mponda, Sub Traditional Authority Mambo commended the State President for visiting farmers in his area to appreciate the crop situation which was challenging in some areas.

“Let the Affordable Input Programme start earlier this year,” Mambo proposed, saying this will give farmers enough time to apply the farm inputs in their respective gardens as opposed to receiving the inputs late.

Apart from Mangochi, the president also visited Thyolo and Zomba where he visited farmers who benefited from AIP.