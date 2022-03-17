BLANTYRE MOTOR SHOW TO DEBUT ON APRIL 30: All gate proceeds to assist cyclone Ana victims

The Commercial City of Blantyre will host its inaugural Car Exhibition On April, 30 2022, to be held at Limbe Country Club with gate Fees going towards Charity, to help Cyclone Victims in the Southern region districts of Chikwawa and Nsanje.

The event is a Spectacle especially created for Motor Vehicle dealers, insurance companies, banks, Spare part shops and garages.

According to the Managing Director, Alinane Njolomole, the show will also feature demonstrations from Banks, Insurance Companies, Car and Motor cycle clubs.

He also said the Bike stunts and test drives will also feature.

“It is a corporate family event that is attracting attention in corporate automotive sector.The Blantyre Motor Show promises to be a spectacular display. Blantyre boosts of Malawi’s High end corporate world, as such expectations are high from participating companies, “he said.

The show is organized by Lilongwe Motor Show Limited Company, in Partnership with international Dealerships.

The Company has held automotive exhibitions since 2016. This will be the first time hosting the event in Blantyre as previous shows have been hosted in the Capital, Lilongwe City.



The event has excited the directors who are leaving no stone unturned to make the inaugural experience something to remember for consumers and participating brands alike.

“It’s about experiential marketing, Brands can conduct raffles, Promotions and product displays right in front of consumers, TV audience and increasing potential clientele,”said Njolomole.

The target clientele include procurement managers, senior executives, entrepreneurs, and Government officials.

“As part of our corporate social responsibility, the Public will walk in with a minimal fee of 2,000 MWk to enter the event, to boost walk-ins, which are a priority to exhibitors.All gate Fees will go towards Charity, to help Cyclone Victims in the Southern region districts of Chikwawa and Nsanje, “he said.