TOBACCO MARKETING SEASON TO OPEN MARCH END: To open earlier for the economic benefit of the growers

The Tobacco Commission (TC) says this year’s Tobacco Marketing Season will open on Thursday, March 31, which is earlier than previous years.

The Commission made the announcement through a media statement issued on Wednesday saying the marketing season will open earlier this year for the ‘economic benefit of the growers’.

“The 2022 Tobacco Marketing season will open on 31 March, starting with Lilongwe Floors followed by the opening of Limbe floors on 5th April,” reads the statement issued by the commission’s public relations officer Telephorus Chigwenembe.

According to the statement, dates for opening of Chinkhoma and Mzuzu will be announced in the second week of April.

Tobacco deliveries at Lilongwe and Limbe will start on 21st of March, the statement has stated.

Tobacco also known as the ‘green gold’ has for years been a mainstay of the rural economy and the country’s biggest foreign exchange earner in the country.

The Tobacco Commission is a statutory corporation mandated to regulate the production and marketing of tobacco in Malawi. The corporation’s mission is to provide regulatory services inorder to promote compliant tobacco production and marketing systems in a transparent and environmentally friendly manner using modern technologies.