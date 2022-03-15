NBM plc supports MLS indaba with K2 million

Mitole (right) presents a dummy cheque to Mbeko

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc has supported the Malawi Law Society (MLS) Annual general Meeting (AGM) and conference with K2 million.

MLS is scheduled to hold their AGM and conference in Mangochi from Thursday 17 to Sunday 20 March 2022 whose theme is ‘Law, Sustainable Development and the African Single Market: Towards the African Agenda 2063 and Malawi Vision 2063’.

Speaking in Blantyre during the cheque presentation, NBM plc Legal Counsel and Company Secretary Zunzo Mitole said being a law-abiding bank, NBM plc decided to support the lawyers conference and AGM.

“When we looked at this theme, as the ‘Bank of the Nation’, we thought we should come in and support this AGM and conference because we believe that for all the plans that the African continent and indeed our own country has made, the law should take its course. We are now talking of the Malawi 2063 goals; we cannot achieve these if there are no laws or if the law is not respected hence our support to this conference.”

“NBM plc, as the Bank of the Nation, prides itself in being the bank that respects the rule of law and champions a better life for Malawians through various products and services that we offer and also the numerous corporate social events that we give out to the community. As a Bank we do all this so that come 2063, we should achieve our goals and aspirations of making Africa and Malawi a better place for everyone,” said Mitole.

MLS Chief Executive Officer Mzati Mbeko thanked NBM plc for the support saying it will go a long way in making the AGM and conference a success.

“We are delighted to receive this cheque from NBM plc and we are thankful for this gesture from The Bank of the Nation. We all appreciate that the economy is bad in all sectors and to get financial support of K2 million is a wonderful gesture. We do not take this for granted. NBM is a trusted partner and we cherish this partnership that we have,” said Mbeko.