Motor Engil Moves to Conserve Environment

By Moses Nyirenda

Lilongwe, Mana: Motor Engil has committed to working with government and other partners in conserving the country’s environment by taking part in tree planting exercises among other environmental conservation interventions.

Motor Engil Communications Specialist, Thomas Chafunya, made the remarks on Tuesday after the company donated 1200 fruit trees to Lilongwe City Council (LCC) to be planted in some schools located in the city.

Chafunya said his company was devoted to taking part in the country’s activities, including those on environmental conservation.

“Motor Engil is obliged to be part and parcel of various activities that take place in the country, and we are now open to working with government and other stakeholders in conserving environment to create sustainable future for Malawi.

“Our commitment in Malawi is just the same as what we do in other countries where we carry out different environmental conservation programmes such as water treatment and clean-up exercises,” Chafunya said.

According to Chafunya, Motor Engil donated the fruit trees in response to the ‘Greening Lilongwe’ Campaign which LCC is currently implementing in its jurisdiction.

“We have made the donation to LCC as a way of responding to the call from the mayor’s office, asking for support towards the campaign which aims at restoring the environment in Lilongwe City.

“The trees that we have donated are intended to be planted in some schools within Lilongwe City,” he said.

In his remarks, Lilongwe City Mayor, Richard Banda, applauded Motor Engil for its timely donation of trees to LCC.

“The donation of trees by Motor Engil is a blessing to the council. We launched ‘Greening Lilongwe’ Campaign almost three months ago and are happy to see that the campaign is being supported by companies and organisations,” Banda said.

The trees that have been donated will be planted in five schools within Lilongwe City. These are Chimutu, Mkwichi, Chatuwa, Kalonga and Chilambula Primary Schools, according to the mayor.