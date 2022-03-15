Mlaka Maliro Resigned following Wife’s Misconduct –Prophet Bushiri Speaks Out

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri of the of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) Jesus Nation Church has revealed that his ‘spiritual son’ McDonald Mlaka Maliro resigned as ECG National Pastor for Eswatini [formerly Swaziland] following wife’s misconduct.

Prophet Bushiri made the revelation on Tuesday through a press statement signed by his official spokesperson, Ephraim Nyondo.

According to the statement in our custody, Pastor Mlaka Maliro resigned after learning that his wife Bernadetta was summoned by the ECG leadership for breaking church’s doctrine.

“There were disciplinary issues involving his wife and she was summoned to appear before the church directors in Lilongwe, Malawi.

GOOD OLD DAYS: Bushiri and Mlaka Maliro

“Pastor Mlaka followed his wife to Malawi and after noting the details of disciplinary issues his wife was summoned for, issues we can’t disclose to the public, he decided to step down,” reads the statement in part

However, in an interview with local media recently, the Musician-Cum Pastor Mlaka Maliro indicated that he resigned as ECG pastor in order in revive his music career and spend time with his family.

When asked to clarify on his exit from the ECG, the Dzanja La lemba star said initially his wife resigned from the church six months ago and he is following suit for the sake of his family.

“When my wife left the church, it was hard because that turned us into family with different beliefs for we could no longer do some things together so I duly submitted my resignation letter.”