Tuesday, March 15, 2022
MACRA to Smoke Out Mobile Money Fraudsters – Daud Suleman

By Malawi Voice

Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) says it will net mobile money fraudsters with the setup of the Central Equipment Identification Register.

The Director General for MACRA, Daud Suleman, has announced this in Blantyre during a media briefing to mark consumer rights day which is being commemorated today, 15th of March.

Suleman explains under the initiative it will be mandatory to register all mobile phone devices along with the simcards.

He says that a taskforce has been established encompassing mobile money operators, Malawi Police Service, Malawi Prison Service and National Registration Bureau.

Suleman adds this will curb the practice of using multiple simcards on one mobile phone for fraud.

He says this will reduce reported cases of mobile money fraudsters who operate from the country’s prisons.

In order to address mobile money woes that people continue to face, MACRA says it will open a call centre in the next 30 days.-MBC ONLINE

