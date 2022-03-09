spot_img
BLACK OUT: Angry Residents Shut Down ESCOM Power House

By Malawi Voice
Photo Credit: Zodiak Online

Angry residents from Maoni Township in Blantyre has stormed Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) Makata power house in the city demanding answers from the power utility body on why it is taking long to replace a damaged transformer.

One of the concerned people, Madalo Juma, told Zodiak Online that despite the people following up with ESCOM officials on the matter, they are yet to electrify the problem.  

According to Juma, the development has affected their day to day livelihood.

Meanwhile, the mob has vowed not to leave ESCOM offices until their grievances are resolved.

