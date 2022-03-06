FDH Bank targets to care for 1 million trees

Nkando-Jussab (standing) with other FDH Bank officials planting trees at Zolozolo Primary School

Listed home grown commercial bank, FDH Bank says it is targeting to plant and take care of 1 million trees in the next two years as one way of improving and sustaining the environment.

FDH Bank Head of Corporate and Investment Banking Mary Nkando-Jussab spoke in Mzuzu on martyrs day during a tree planting exercise in partnership with Mzuzu City Council and Zolozolo primary School.

“As FDH, we have been engaged in various efforts to sustain the environment under our sustainability program called FDH Cares. FDH Bank Plc committed to plant and care for 1 million trees by 2024 and this is being done through our staff members, partners, customers and various stakeholders in alignment with the Malawi 2063 and the UN Sustainable Development Goals,” said Nkando-Jussab.

She said last year, the bank launched the ‘Be Green Smart’ campaign and has since planted 200 000 trees and partnered with various organizations and partners in government, NGOs, religious organizations and parastatals.

FDH tree planting in Mzuzu

“FDH Bank Plc recognizes the importance of a green environment and as a responsible corporate citizen it has reinforced its commitment to champion a sustainable and resilient green environment that will foster sustainable development of the country,” said Nkando-Jussab.

On the day, bank officials and Mzuzu City Council officials as well as pupils at Zolozolo primary school planted 1000 trees at Zolozolo Primary School to foster a sustainability culture in future leaders as well as support the environment they are in.

“We are further donating 10 000 seedlings to Mzuzu City Council, 5000 seedlings to Mzuzu University and 5000 seedlings to the district education office. This is to ensure that Mzuzu as a city indeed goes green and is a key player in championing environmental sustainability in the country,” announced Nkando-Jussab.

She also hailed the role that the council led by Mayor Gift Desire Nyirenda and all partners are playing to promote a sustainable environment in the country and also encouraged the pupils to not only plant the trees but sustain them as well.

“I urge us all to maintain our collaborative efforts to build a truly sustainable environment for the current and future generations in our communities and Malawi at large,” said Nkando-Jussab.