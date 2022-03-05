Pangolin Lands Four Malawians, Pakistani in Cooler

The suspects will appear in court soon- Daudi

The Malawi Police Service in Mangochi district are keeping in custody four Malawians and a Pakistani man identified as Allie Mohammed for being found in possession of a live pangolin.

Mangochi Police Spokesperson, Amina Tepani Daudi, has identified the Malawians as Innocent Chiuja, Malinga Kaunda, Jailosi Khozomba and Ishmael Japan.

According to Tepani Daudi, the suspects were arrested on the afternoon on Friday afternoon at the Pakistan national’s house within Mangochi Township.

“Police detectives were tipped by members of the community that the said suspects were offering for sale a live Pangolin.

“The officers rushed to the house where the suspects were found in the bedroom negotiating about selling price.” confirmed Tepani Daudi adding that: “The officers also found the Pangolin which was hidden in a sack bag”

The suspects will appear in court soon to answer a charge of being found in possession of specimen of listed species contrary to section 110(b) of National Parks and Wildlife Act.