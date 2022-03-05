spot_img
Malawian Prison Warder Arrested for Stealing From Prisoners

By Malawi Voice

A prison warder in Nsanje, Albert Blackson, is in police custody on allegations of stealing a television screen meant for the prisoners at Nsanje Prison.

Nsanje Police spokesperson, Agnes Zalakoma,has confirmed the arrest; saying the suspect will answer a theft charge.

According to reports, while on duty, the suspect took out the screen and gave it to his girlfriend within Nsanje boma; lying to her that his wife had swept everything in his house leaving the screen only.

It is also reported that the girlfriend reported Blackson to police after noting that he was out looking for customers to buy the screen and took long to return.

Blackson comes from Bereu village in the area of Traditional Authority Maseya in Chikwawa.

Malawi Voice

