MALAWIANS STORM LILONGWE STREETS: Vote Of No Confidence in Chakwera

Thousands of young Malawians marched in Lilongwe on Friday to protest against impunity and deteriorating of living conditions, racket and corruption which have become apparent in the Lazarus Chakwera’s led government amid a heavy presence of security personnel.

The protesters, who included young ones, marched in old town streets and converged at District Commissioner’s office to present their grievances mainly over impunity by himself, the DC and those who sent him to stopping the planned demos which were scheduled to take place on Wednesday.

One protester, whom Malawi Voice managed to talk, said: “We are demanding prices of basic needs to go down, fuel prices to go down, and sent all corrupt ministers, state house senior officers and many others to go on trial and face the law,”

Social and civil rights activist Silver Namiwa has backed the demonstrators saying Malawi is heading towards wrong direction with President Chakwera, who promised to end corruption and impunity, but it’s clear he has paid a blind eye for reasons one can strongly conclude he is part of the corruption syndicate.

“We need to prune their impunity now and reform the whole government machinery by first arresting all those who are in involved in corruption. We need to sanitize our country with a veil of decorum and honest minds and not these wolves who come in the name of the lord only to find that ‘gentiles and Pharisees’ inside their hearts,” said Namiwa

President Chakwera has come under fire from religious organizations, civil rights activists, academia and local voters for ‘aiding and abetting’ corruption in the country by protecting his state house officers and cabinet ministers who recently were involved in land and other related corruption scandals.