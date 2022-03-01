Anti-Ashok Nair Demos ‘Criminal’ in Nature

A grouping calling itself Citizen Advancement for Economic Revolution has described the anti-Ashok Nair demonstrations scheduled for tomorrow Wednesday as criminal in nature.

Citizen Advancement for Economic Revolution team leader, Redson Munlo, was speaking recently in Lilongwe during a media briefing.

He argued that Nair also has the right to be heard and that the ACB Director General Martha Chizuma is not immune to prosecution.

The grouping has also asked Chizuma to disclose the name of the person she was talking to in her leaked audio recently.

Nair sued Chizuma for defamation following a leaked phone conversation in which Chizuma made a number of serious allegations, including that a High Court judge granted Nair– bail in exchange for a bribe.

This angered Nair who says his image and reputation have been battered; hence, his decision to claim damages from Chizuma through the court.

Blantyre Chief Resident Magistrate Court has set March 1, 2022, as the date when it will rule on whether or not to commence criminal proceedings against Chizuma in a case where Forum for National Development (FND) wants the court to summon her to answer criminal charges in relation to the same audio clip.

Chief Resident Magistrate Jean Kaira has been assigned the case whose application, according to the Registrar of the High Court and Supreme Court of Appeal, Gladys Gondwe, was already heard in the court.