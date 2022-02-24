Uladi ‘Change Goal’ Mussa Appeal Ruling Reserved

The Supreme Court of Appeal has reserved its ruling on whether or not to dismiss an appeal by Uladi Mussa, former cabinet minister and two others.

Mussa alongside Henry Kwanjana, former Regional Director of Immigration for the Centre and Peter Katasya , a Ugandan national are appealing against their conviction and sentence.

Mussa and Kwanjana were sentenced to 5 years while Katasya was sentenced to 4 y ears imprisonment.

They were found guilty over the role they played in the awarding of passports to foreign nationals.

However, Crispin Khunga Director of Legal and Prosecution for ACB has asked the court to dismiss the appeal because the three have failed to file sufficient grounds that will enable the appeal to succeed.

Khunga also argued that the three have not explained how the high court judge erred in his decision and reason when he convicted and sentenced them.

However, lawyer for Mussa and Kwanjana, Michael Goba Chipeta has asked the court to dismiss the application saying it is a waste of court’s time.

Chipeta said the application is not supported by the law and that the law is not allowing the state to argue the substantive appeal before a single judge. He said his client is waiting for the Supreme Court to give a date of hearing.

“Had it been that the court was not satisfied with the application it could have dismissed it along time ago.” she said.

Raphael Mhone lawyer for Katasya has also asked the court to dismiss the application saying there is no reason to dismiss the appeal. –MIJ ONLINE