PRESSURE MOUNTS ON ACB TO INVESTIGATE CORRUPT DEALINGS OF HTD OWNER, ABDUL ABOOBAKER

Malawians continue to exert pressure on the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to investigate and prosecute businessperson Abdul Majid Aboobaker who is involved in a litany of corrupt dealings amounting billions of Malawi kwacha.

According to a document we have seen signed by about six civil society organisation addressed to ACB, Aboobaker, who stays in Leicester in the UK, has been siphoning billions of money from Malawi but there is not traceable paperwork as to how he made the money and also how he transferred it to the UK.

“He has bought several properties in England but our question is on how did the solicitors accept his funds without proper due diligence”, queries the CSOs.

It is further revealed that currently, Aboobaker has built tiger wheel and mug and bean in Lilongwe valued at about $10 million.

The group of CSOs are since demanding that an open enquiry need to be instituted into the dealings of Aboobaker, warning that if nothing is happening they will mobilise Malawians to demonstrate against ACB.

This is not the first time for HTD to be involved in heinous corrupt activities that has left the country in an economic mess.

In 2015, law enforcement agencies probed HTD Limited on leads that they have been enjoying the favours of the government pay-out thought to have been made against dubious transactions – cashgate – where they were involve in illegal externalization of forex and money laundering.

HTD registered owners are: Anawar Mahomed Sidik and Abudul Haris Mahomed Sidik, both British Passport holders.

They hold bank accounts at 5 different commercial banks. Two of the Banks are frequently ususpected of being used for forex externalization mostly to Iveco Company (RSA) Vehicle delivery Services (RSA) KIA Motors Corporation (South Korea) Red Sea Trading (Hong Kong), Guava International (UK), Reinder (Hong Kong) and Mobis Parts Middle East.