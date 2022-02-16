High Court Gives Relief to Goodwill Funeral Services

The High Court in Blantyre has issued a stay order to Goodwill Funeral Services against the determination by the Competition and Fair Trading Commission (CFTC) to fine the company MK68 Million over ‘unfair’ trading practices.

In a statement made available to the publication dated 15 February signed by the Board Chairperson for Goodwill Funeral Services, Jovito Peter Chitosi, confirmed that High Court has granted a relief to the company.

According to Peter Chitosi, the company was ‘extremely’ dissatisfied with the determination and instructed its lawyers to file an appeal as is provided for under the Competition and Fair Trading Act.

“We are pleased to inform all our valued Partners, clients and customers that the High Court in Blantyre has issued a stay order against the implementation of the determination pending the outcome of the appeal,” confirmed Peter Chitosi

Meanwhile, Goodwill Funeral Services has assured its clients and customers that, ‘there is no interruption or change’ in the provision of their services.

CFTC slapped Nico Life with a MK500,000 fine and Goodwill funeral services MK68 million kwacha for generating profits through anti-competitive conduct.

The two companies were given a two week ultimatum to honour the fines or risk being dragged to court.