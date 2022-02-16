Parliament Should Buy Us Raincoats-MPs

Malawi Members of Parliament are requesting Parliament to buy them raincoats to wear when moving from their carpark to the Chamber.

Standing on a point of order, legislator for Lilongwe South East, Steven Malondera, indicated that the meeting is taking place at a time rains are falling heavily and the MPs are usually soaked when entering the Chamber.

Leader of House, Richard Chimwendo Banda, has made an assurance that the matter will be taken to Parliament’s commission for attention as it is a serious matter.