Libidinous Sex Worker Jailed for Raping Two Under-Age boys in Lilongwe

24-year-old sex worker in Lilongwe has been jailed for eight years for forcing two under age boys to have sex with her.

Lilongwe Police Station Prosecutor, Inspector Richard Kandeya told the court that the convict, Christian Masina, was a neighbor to the complainant, who happens to be the guardian to the two minors aged 4 and 16.

Both the accused and the complainant were sex workers and when going out for their nocturnal duties, the two minors were spending their night in the convict’s house as part of security.

While drunk on June 27, 2021 Christina, forced the two boys into having sex with her in turns.

Giving his sentence, Senior Resident Magistrate Florence Msekandiana, said the offence was serious in nature and that it attracts a maximum sentence of 14 years imprisonment.