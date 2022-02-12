Office World Under MRA Probe

The Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) has started investigating Office World limited after a request from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and Fiscal Police.

This follows the externalizing of money to Dubai and United Kingdom (UK) at a time when the country is facing Fiscal problems with a tiny import cover.

Police are also following the two brothers and shareholders Ifan and Shokat Ali Tayub for illegal and non-existent invoices just to get money in the form of forex and bank it in Dubai and the United Kingdom.

This has been going on for some time and an accountant at their company who got fired spilled the beans.

Four years ago the company was under investigations by MRA and it had to take former cabinet Ministers to calm the situation.

This is why Office World Limited is part of the group led by the Karims of Kokoma in funding the recent anti-government demonstrations.